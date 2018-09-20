Thursday’s news items – 9/20/2018

What if? | What if Columbia livestreamed all Council and committee meetings; see what Middletown does.

Wingnutz | “Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to ban teachers from talking politics, government in school” – The Morning Call

SPAMMERS & SCAMMERS EVERYWHERE | “Nearly half of cellphone calls will be scams by 2019, report says” – The Washington Post

Oh, no | “Dogs are dying after groomings at PetSmart and families are left wondering why” – Penn Live

Help out | “We are in desperate need of newspaper for our little bunny friends. If you have any newspapers you are finished with PLEASE consider donating them to us. – Columbia Animal Hospital facebook page

Teachers, yes. | Supreme Court justices and priests, no.

Yesterday’s 50PLUS EXPO at Spooky Nook.

Tell us what you really think. | This is from a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “The LNP sports section is terrible. Sad. And what’s even worse is WGAL 8 sports.”

Important column | “When they come for you(r) whole neighborhood” – The Mennonite

“If a few officers spent more time on bikes and foot getting to know the neighborhood, then that late night wouldn’t have felt as hot. Strangers wouldn’t have been staring at strangers in silence.”

The above quote comes from a column in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. It’s authored, too, by Kevin Ressler. All he’s asking for is what was recommended here: “On December 18, 2014, President Barack Obama issued an Executive Order appointing an 11-member task force on 21st century policing to respond to a number of serious incidents between law enforcement and the communities they serve and protect.”

Here’s the report: http://www.theiacp.org/Portals/0/taskforce_finalreport.pdf