The 25th Amendment explained

These are scary times! There’s lots of scary theories out there; there may be those who are advocating removal of POTUS because he may be, are you ready for this, crazy. (NOTE: Unless someone is a trained, educated psychiatrist or psychologist, it’s amateur hour to label someone else crazy or bi-polar or passive aggressive or anything else; kind of like one of the folks a the bar calling another person a drunk.)

But what indeed would happen if president of the United States were to be removed via the 25th Amendment?

Here’s the really scary time! Next up is Pence — then McConnell — then Ryan. If that picture doesn’t scare the bejezus out of anyone, nothing will.

“Congress approved the 25th Amendment on July 6, 1965, the States completed ratification by February 10, 1967, and President Lyndon Johnson certified the amendment on February 23, 1967.

“The first use of the 25th Amendment occurred in 1973 when President Richard Nixon nominated Congressman Gerald R. Ford of Michigan to fill the vacancy left by Vice President Spiro Agnew’s resignation.

“In less than a year, the 25th Amendment would be used again. This time, Vice President Ford became President after Richard Nixon resigned, and he nominated Nelson Rockefeller to fill the Vice Presidential vacancy left by him.” – SOURCE: President Ford Library Museum

Read the Twenty-Fifth Amendment – Presidential Vacancy, Disability, and Inability