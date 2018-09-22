Saturday’s news items [communications; no communications & more] – 9/22/2018

Last night’s game | 30 seconds of video – MaxPreps

Concern | The release of a hazardous material is of concern to some: those impacted. The above is a screen shot from the Columbia Police Department facebook page.

Curiously absent; why? | Any information at the Fire Department website and facebook page.

Curiously present; why? | Why does the Columbia No. 1 Fire Department facebook page exist?

Borough communicated | If you’re signed up to get communications from the borough, you did get a communication about the release.

Our guess is … | This comment follows the Lancaster Online article about Wegman’s opening: “So you make a point of saying this is the second largest grocery store in the county. What’s the largest?”

“paradoxically immobile” | Trailer park nation – OZY

They’re b-a-a-c-c-k | The Amish PAC (political action committee) – Lancaster Online

It’s time | “Teens taking the time to talk mental health” – OZY

Enough already | “Citing concerns that Mount Joy already has enough of establishments where customers can purchase alcoholic beverages, council members denied the transfer of a liquor license for a beer and wine cafe at Giant supermarket. The license under consideration was from the Ephrata Pizza Hut.” – LNP – Always Lancaster Municipal Briefs