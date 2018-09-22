Other news items from elsewhere on a Saturday morning – 9/22/2018

Three-fourths of the nation’s businesses don’t have paid employees – US Census Bureau

Is fall for planting? – Penn State Extension

Americans feel they can best distinguish news from opinion in local TV news; worst, online news sites and social media – Nieman Lab

The Real Top 20 | Causes of Death – ProCon

“Don’t psychologize me!” | “8 Tips for Amateur Psychologists Tempted to Analyze Out Loud” – Psychology Today

No Surprise There | POTUS’s attempt to discredit Christine Blasey Ford, Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, fits his usual pattern of responding to sexual-misconduct allegations .

“But I’m in high school — I don’t want that to happen to me.” | “What Teens Think of the Kavanaugh Accusations” – The Atlantic