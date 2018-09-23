Sunday’s news items [Wegman’s; all about me; DRAFT documents; food serving inspections & more] – 9/23/2018

$1,000,000 weekly sales | Wegman’s opens today and will change the food shopping landscape. – Lancaster Online

“Columbia Police Department arrest crowbar swinging robber” – FOX43-TV

Me, me, me — it’s all about me | An LNP – Always Lancaster article today is entitled Lunch menu includes a side of politics – Potential voters’ concerns include Supreme Court, refugees, taxes and more. It’s about interviews at a diner in Mount Joy. Arrocdint to the article, “This is the first of a four-installment news feature LNP will publish every other Sunday, checking in at area eateries to see what’s on the minds of potential voters as the Nov. 6 midterm election approaches.”

Overwhelmingly | in the article … those interviewed are over age 65 — “me generation folks.” To read their comments is to read about their sentiments that everything has to be for and about them them. And the folks in the article are leaning to the right. Ironically, less than 16 percent of the US population is over age 65. And while this demographic tends to vote regularly, it’s being out-muscled by younger generations. It’ll be interesting reading what younger diner patrons feel in future iterations of the series.

New cars have more stuff, higher repair costs | “With LED and xenon and then adaptive headlights, where it actually turns a corner with you as you’re turning … those headlights can move in the range of $800 to frankly $2,000.“ – The Detroit Free Press

Wrongly accused | “Fired teacher acquitted of assault settles suit for $950K” – The York Dispatch

It’s not at all uncommon to reveal, be transparent with DRAFT documents. Here’s your invitiation to get a copy of the DRAFT document and to attend the event “where the Commissioners will consider adopting Places 2040.

This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Agreed| Letter-to-the-editor writer advocates “it should be mandatory that inspection results be posted at the respective establishments.” – LNP – Always Lancaster