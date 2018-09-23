More news on Sunday – 9/22/2018

When Junior came to town | State GOP Chair Val DiGiorgio: “Friday’s event broke fundraising and attendance records for the party,” although it occupied one of Hershey Lodge’s smaller ballrooms. – Penn Live

Sexual harassment | Who pays? Tax-paying citizens pay the damages – The Morning Call

“Deadline Alert | 10/09/2018 is the last day to register before the 11/06/2018 election.” – PA Voter Services

Women vs Grassley, et al | Women’s rights activists infuriated by Kavanaugh’s defenders – The Boston Globe

Sexual assault is fun – South Carolina GOP congressman proves his mettle – The (Charleston) Post and Courier

Animal refugees | “Climate change swells ranks … ” – The Los Angeles Times

Flood victims | “Millions of dead chickens and pigs found in hurricane floods” – The Guardian

“This isn’t over.” | “Danger remains even as flood waters recede in Hurricane Florence’s aftermath” – Reuters

“Once I’m gone, I’m gone” | “He works with the dead for a living” – The Boston Globe