Monday’s news items [land bank, Albatwitch Day & more] – 9/24/2018

Wait in line to go to a grocery store? No thanks. | But, “2,000 people” did wait in line according to this Lancaster Online article.

Columbia’s the lone Land Bank Customer, it seems.

LNP – Always Lancaster‘s Government Calendar | Canceled, the September 25 Lancaster County Land Bank Authority monthly meeting; the next meeting is planned for 4 p.m. Oct. 23 in the commission conference room, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St.

Too old for jail? | What’ll Cosby get? – WITF

Let’s hope | “‘The Times They Are A-Changin” Still Speaks To Our Changing Times” – NPR

https://albatwitchday.com

“Are humans turning to pets’ prescriptions to get opioid fix? | Veterinarians believe that more and more pet owners are using their cats and dogs as a ploy to obtain drugs for themselves.” – The Boston Globe