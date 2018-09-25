Tuesday’s news items [communications; school district jobs; disability conference; job fair & more] – 9/25/2018

Fire at St. Johns Herr | “Part of Columbia nursing home evacuated following room fire” – Lancaster Online

septic smart | The ins and outs of septic tank systems in Pennsylvania – PA Department of Environmental Protection

DEP Investigation | “Fish kill in Columbia traced to firefighter training” – Lancaster Online

Communication blackout | Why is there nothing about the fish kill at the Fire Department’s Website nor facebook page?.

Fire Service “wake-up” manual | “While it’s easier to point fingers at the media, elected officials and the public, the first and hardest step in this process is taking a good look in the mirror.” – Taking Responsibility for a Positive Public Perception produced by the International Association of Fire Chiefs

Part of every incident’s management | Communication via the Public Information Officer

Borough seeks | “Sealed Bids” for S. 8th Street CDBG Phase 3 Improvements – Borough Website

Employment offers | Columbia Borough School District Website

click on the graphic to download the complete conference details as a .pdf.

More information is here: https://www.facebook.com/events/454065738393564/