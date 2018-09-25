17512 Columbia

More Tuesday news items [higher credit; Police communicate & more rain] – 9/25/2018

PD COMMUNICATES

PD Communicates | Lots of yesterday activities are posted a the Department’s facebook page and CrimeWatch pages. Kudos to the CPD officer who “Immediately upon arrival, began chest compressions but was not able to revive the victim.”

coffee with cops

gritty

Well? | What do you think about the Flyers’ new mascot?– The Huffington Post

Oh, well |Tuesday: Rain before 2 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. High near 73. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.” – National Weather Service

credit“Almost a decade after the average FICO score hit a low of 686 in the aftermath of the Great Recession, the number is at its highest point ever. (Elise Amendola / AP)”

Good news? | “American credit scores hit new high” The Morning Call [But: “Americans are borrowing more than ever, with mortgage balances growing at a rate that Lending Tree warns is in line with pre-housing bubble levels, and the ratio of personal savings to disposable personal income is falling, from 7.4 percent in February to 6.7 percent in June.”

