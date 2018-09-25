More Tuesday news items [higher credit; Police communicate & more rain] – 9/25/2018

PD Communicates | Lots of yesterday activities are posted a the Department’s facebook page and CrimeWatch pages. Kudos to the CPD officer who “Immediately upon arrival, began chest compressions but was not able to revive the victim.”

Well? | What do you think about the Flyers’ new mascot?– The Huffington Post

Oh, well | “Tuesday: Rain before 2 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. High near 73. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.” – National Weather Service

“Almost a decade after the average FICO score hit a low of 686 in the aftermath of the Great Recession, the number is at its highest point ever. (Elise Amendola / AP)”

Good news? | “American credit scores hit new high” – The Morning Call [But: “Americans are borrowing more than ever, with mortgage balances growing at a rate that Lending Tree warns is in line with pre-housing bubble levels, and the ratio of personal savings to disposable personal income is falling, from 7.4 percent in February to 6.7 percent in June.”