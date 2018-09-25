the insidious nature of google

In case you missed the 60 Minutes segment about google on Sunday night, it’s worth watching or reading this article: “How did Google get so big? 60 Minutes reports on the power of Google, a company whose critics say has stifled competition.”

Google really is big brother for those who use the Internet.

Here’s proof. Since we’ve done numerous online searches for sewer systems; low/no water systems and commodes, an ad with a link to a toilet manufacturer has sneaked into pages we see.

This high tech automated toilet system costs over three grand; then again, there’s no need to buy toilet paper with this toilet, because “With the touch of a button, the self-cleaning wand extends from under the seat to deliver soothing warm water.”

Damn, huh?