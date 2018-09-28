Friday’s news items [game night preview; cabinet in your community; “Capital for a day” & more] – 9/28/2018

Game night preview at Lebanon | Lebanon take on Columbia at 7:00 PM. Lebanon is expected to win — but not by much — so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.” – MaxPreps

“For many female veterans … | once their service ends, the challenge of accessing care begins.” – ReWire News

Couple of LEGAL NOTICES | Historic District & Liquor License transfer

About 60% | The percentage of the state’s registered voters who say they are “very interested” in the 2018 elections. – F&M College September poll

Corporate Welfare for aesthetics | “CRIZ assistance OK’d for exterior at Woodstream’s planned HQ in Lancaster” – Lancaster Online

2020 Census | Where does all the data collected go? – US Census Bureau

Lancaster was; Columbia was not | US Capital for a day – Lancaster Online

Throwback memories |”A lot of people do homemade tattoos in Columbia.” Just one of the observations about Columbia in this 26 years ago Washington Post column.

Terroristic threats, road closure, chucking two bikes off the porch | Just some of yesterday’s items at the Columbia Police Department’s CrimeWatch page.

Library closed today | “The Columbia Public Library will be closed all day Friday the 28th for a county-wide inservice. We re-open Saturday the 29th at 9 AM!!” – Columbia Library facebook page

Did you know? | The Library offers “Computer Classes with Sam?”