Friday’s news items, part 2 [painted ladies; no ideals; “cheesy Christmas & more] – 9/28/2018

Don’t agree with us? Sayonara, lady. | “Republicans sideline veteran prosecutor who questioned Ford” – Penn Live

One of the “funny colors like they do in other crazy towns'” houses in San Francisco.”

Anonymous commenter | Did you see this comment (“we need more historic district laws before people start getting mad and painting their houses funny colors like they do in other crazy towns”) at the Columbia Spy article, “Agenda – Planning Commission Meeting, September 25, 2018?” Maybe the town does need some “funny colors.”

It’s time | “Sexually abused by their priest, five sisters take their case up to the Legislature” – Penn Live

All right | “Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 71.” – National Weather Service

Opportunity | “Central Pa. company to open training center for HVAC, plumbing and electrical trades” – Penn Live

RWNJs stick like glue | Wagner gets a million from “DeVos-affiliated PAC” – The York Dispatch

Count on it! Our bet is the POTUS pick will be on the highest court in the nation. Despite all the hype and the mockery that was supposed to be a hearing, the self-serving old white men and the entrenched old white women — with no moral fiber — in the Senate will whisk the candidate into a lifetime job. What this country needs is a Congressional clean-out.

“One hearing, two witnesses | but vastly different takeaways” – WITF

Where have we heard this before? | “You sowed the wind for decades to come. I fear that the whole country will reap the whirlwind.” From the Supreme Court nominee’s opening comments yesterday. Oh, yeah, POTUS says this all the time in his do it my way or the highway fear-mongering and bullying scathing warnings resonant of “après moi le déluge.”

“Have a cheesy Christmas.” | “Yes, it’s true. You can now buy macacroni and cheese flavored candy canes” – The Morning Call