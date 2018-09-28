Family First Health Receives $336,250 Award to Expand Access to Substance Abuse Services

On Tuesday, September 19, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Health Resources Administration (HRSA) awarded nearly $400 million to combat the opioid crisis. HRSA awarded $352 million to increase access to substance use disorder and mental health services through the Expanding Access to Quality Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health Services (SUD-MH) to 1,232 community health centers across the nation.

Family First Health was awarded $336,250 to support its efforts to implement and advance evidence-based strategies that best meet the substance use disorder and mental health needs of the population it serves.

Currently nearly 400 patients receive substance abuse services through Family First Health’s Center of Excellence. Award funds will be used to support those patients and expand access by supporting the staffing of both a case manager and recovery specialist and purchasing additional Naloxone kits for distribution to patients. Funds will also be used to hold a joint health summit with community partners to provide education on substance use disorders.

“Family First Health is positioned to use this funding to expand and enhance our primary care based model of treatment for substance use disorder that is needed by so many in our community” says Jenny Englerth, CEO. “We are grateful for the opportunity to deepen our impact and look forward to supporting the recovery process for more individuals in the coming year.”

SOURCE: news release