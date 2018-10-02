Today’s news, part 2 [lucrative government pensions; love letters; GOP (sob) story & more] – 10/2/2018

Who says government isn’t lucrative? | “York County pays retirees $18.7 million a year; top earner got $134,000 in retirement last year” – The York Daily Record

Serious Jeopardy | “A game in which Pennsylvania voters sadly lose” – Editorial at LancasterOnline

Riding on coat tails | Tweet truths? Not exactly. – WikiTribune

Just rebranding | USMCA – The Washington Post

Xi is better than he is – The Washington Post

Cats vs rats | “Despite popular wisdom, rats are too big and too fierce for cats.” – Route Fifty

No kidding | Love letters straight from heart. – AP news

Long read, but important | “The Comforting Fictions of Dementia Care” – The New Yorker

Wolf – Wagner – Trebek | “Whatever it was, it wasn’t a debate.” – PennLive

No shocker here | “I look forward to voting to confirm him to the Supreme Court.” Thus spake the GOP senator from Pennsylvania in his newsletter. He scripted explanation:

“It was appropriate for Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee as the final step in the committee’s investigation of Dr. Ford’s allegation. Both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh are to be commended for testifying under such unfortunate and avoidable circumstances. Neither they, nor their families, deserved to be victims of this shamefully politicized process. “I found Dr. Ford’s testimony to be sincere and moving, but lacking important specifics. Judge Kavanaugh’s repeated and unequivocal denial was also sincere and very persuasive. In addition, Judge Kavanaugh’s testimony has been corroborated and Dr. Ford’s testimony has not. All of the witnesses she claimed were present, including her lifelong friend, either failed to corroborate, or refuted, her testimony. “The other allegations against Judge Kavanaugh are either completely unsubstantiated or preposterous. “Taking into account this week’s testimony and everything else that has been presented about Judge Kavanaugh’s exemplary character and record … “