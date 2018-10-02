Tuesday’s news items [broken instruments; concussions; closings & more] – 10/2/2018

PHOTO SOURCE: MusicForEveryone Website

Musical mission | “Music for Everyone launches project to catalog and repair every instrument at every Lancaster County public school” – Lancaster Online

CBSD benefits | “During the summers of 2017 and 2018, the organization conducted a successful pilot program in the Columbia school district where a total of 57 instruments were repaired” – Annual Grant Program

“A 2013 report found that much remains unknown about the extent of concussions in youth; how to diagnose, manage, and prevent concussions; and the short- and long-term consequences of concussions as well as repetitive head impacts that do not result in concussion symptoms.”

“Detailed maps | how neighborhoods shape children for life” – The Boston Globe

Opportunity Atlas | “Where You Grow Up Can Affect Your Future” – US Census Bureau

2019 Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence | Do you have local government leaders in your community who demonstrate exceptional dedication to improving public services? Each year, the Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence are presented to local government leaders who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving public services through innovative projects or initiatives in the above categories. Nominate someone; click here.

Joining forces | An LNP – Always Lancaster page one article states: “It’s no secret that Pennsylvania’s sunshine laws are some of the weakest in America.” The article announces that Lancaster Newspapers has joined “two of the state’s largest news organizations, The Philadelphia Inquirer and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, to create a new investigative reporting team covering Pennsylvania state government.” The new initiative is called SpotlightPA.

“Funded by the Koch Brothers, Betsy DeVos, and the Scaife Foundation through the State Policy Network, a revolving network of anti-union groups. The Scaife Foundation funds white supremacists and anti-immigrant organizations.

SpotlightPA is not Pennsylvania Spotlight | “Pennsylvania Spotlight is a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization dedicated to educating the public on issues that enhance the well-being of middle-class families and workers here in Pennsylvania. We’re giving a voice to the important issues that affect our daily lives and we’re shining a light on the deep-pocketed special interests acting against the best interest of Pennsylvania residents.”