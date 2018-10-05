More Friday news [borough open house & more] – 10/5/2018

Seen this notice? | at the Borough Website.

Family First Health Receives $130,753 Quality Improvement Award | Recently, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced $125 million in Quality Improvement grant awards to 1,352 community health centers. Funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), health centers will use these funds to continue to improve quality, efficiency and the effectiveness of healthcare delivery in the communities they serve.

Family First Health received the award for recognition of employing Electronic Health Record Reporters (EHRs) to report on all clinical quality measures (CQM), improving clinical quality in one or more CQMs, enhancing access to care – increasing the total number of patients served and number of patients receiving comprehensive services, addressing health disparities, advancing health information technology and achieving Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) recognition.

Family First Health’s award of $130,753 is the sixth highest award in the state of Pennsylvania out of 42 total organizations.

Family First Health is thrilled to be recognized for its work to improve the quality of care it delivers every day in the communities we serve. SOURCE: news release