The charade is almost over

Earlier today self-serving, partisan, trough-hugging old fogies in Wonderland did what practically everyone knew they would do.

These spineless money-suckers — these senators sold their souls.

Here’s what we predicted in a September 28 post:

Count on it! Our bet is the POTUS pick will be on the highest court in the nation. Despite all the hype and the mockery that was supposed to be a hearing, the self-serving old white men and the entrenched old white women — with no moral fiber — in the Senate will whisk the candidate into a lifetime job. What this country needs is a Congressional clean-out.

“One hearing, two witnesses | but vastly different takeaways” – WITF

Where have we heard this before? | “You sowed the wind for decades to come. I fear that the whole country will reap the whirlwind.” From the Supreme Court nominee’s opening comments yesterday. Oh, yeah, POTUS says this all the time in his do it my way or the highway fear-mongering and bullying scathing warnings resonant of “après moi le déluge.”