Saturday’s news items [Bridge Bust; meeting agenda; & more] – 10/6/2018

Posted | 10-8-18 Preliminary Borough Council Meeting Agenda

Football | Tough loss to Ephrata – LancasterOnline

Parking Study | Lancaster’s doing one preceded with public input. – LancasterOnline

We’d go nuts if this happened here | “Kenya police reduced to ‘spectators’ as American agents run the show at Melania’s event” – Nairobi News

Unconscionable | 17 Years of war – The Washington Post

Help this Police Department | With its K-9 efforts. – FOX43-TV

Trusted employee | Steals $373K from employer for strippers & hockey tix – Penn Live

Bankrupt | Mattress Firm filed for bankruptcy Friday [There are four Lancaster County sites] – The Morning Call

Pipeline flows today | “Mariner East 2: What are natural gas liquids, and what happens if they leak?” – State Impact

Grassley: Women are lazy! | “It’s a lot of work” (but old white men can do this). – The Washington Post

RWNJ ‘Ready to kill’ | Man accused of threatening to shoot lawmakers if Kavanaugh is not confirmed” – The Washington Post [Here’s the Polk County Sheriff’s Department report.]

“Voting at Home Will Help Save Our Democracy | All 50 states should follow the example set by Oregon and Washington.” – The New York Times opinion column