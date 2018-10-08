More Monday news items, part 2 [over-the-counter hearing aids; Indigenous Peoples Day & more] – 10/8/2018

Budget policing | “Act 47 was intended to help distressed municipalities but has an unintended side effect on their police departments” – Public Source

Image depicts the Bose SoundSport Free wireless earphones

FDA Grants Approval | Bose to Launch Self-Fitting Hearing Aid – hearingtracker.com

Opinion | “‘A Complete National Disgrace’” – The New York Times

“A student of Anahuacalmecac International University Preparatory of North America school for indigenous students holds incense during an event celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day in the Hollywood area on October 8, 2017 of Los Angeles, Californiaa. The event was a celebration of the Los Angeles County’s decision to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)”

Columbus Day no more | “Here’s Why People Are Celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day Instead of Columbus Day” – Fortune Magazine