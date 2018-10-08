Monday’s news items [Funding schools; What are municipal liquid fuels funds?; Declaration of Conscience & more] – 10/8/20188

Time saver | Several county police departments like the decriminalization of small amounts of marijuana possession, according to the top of page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. “It saves us time. Officers don’t have to go to hearings,” says the Lititz Chief of Police.

Registered? | Last day to REGISTER before the November election … October 9

PA: 55.9%; US: 44.5% | The share of school funding with local tax dollars. – governing.com

“Education Funding | State and Local Sources” [an explanation about local funding sources.] – findlaw

Here’s a thought. | “Why not consider countywide school districts for state?” – The Washington (PA) Observer-Reporter

Another thought. | ” … school districts survive even when they have few students. In an era of budget cutbacks, these districts are prime targets for consolidation.” – governing.com

MLF Statewide Allocation Report – 2018 (PDF)

Obituary | Paul M. Lenyo, prepared foods with Hands Across the Street

That was then | ” … I do not believe the American people will uphold any political party that puts political exploitation above national interest. Surely we Republicans are not that desperate for victory.” – Margaret Chase Smith. DECLARATION OF CONSCIENCE – June 1, 1950 (In the Senate)

Here is that speech | Declaration of Conscience

Sticking together | A one-time “elected public servant” defending another. What the former state representative conveniently neglects to say is that while campaigning for office the current state representative is being paid by all the folks he represents — those who support him and those who do not. And the pay for a US Representative is $174,000 per year plus benefits. That’s a significantly higher chuck of change than the $50,000 the challenger is being paid.