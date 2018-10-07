Sunday’s news items [people came; whirlwinds; food serving inspections & more] – 10/7/2018

“Tens of thousands” | The number of people who came to yesterday’s Bridge Bust probably was greater than last year’s estimated 25,000, according to the Chamber of Commerce. – Lancaster Online

Cafe 301 opening | “Soooooo much has been happening at Cafe 301. We are excited to announce that we will be opening our doors next week. Wednesday October 10th 7-4pm for our full service coffee, small bites and more and Thursday October 11th with a full menu.” – Cafe 301 facebook page

Diner Diaries, part II | In the first Diner Diaries installation appearing in LNP – Always Lancaster, we wrote: “Overwhelmingly | in the article … those interviewed are over age 65 — “me generation folks.” In today’s second in the series, guess what, all but two are over 65 and one of those two is 63. Two more in the series are promised, hopefully the Diner Diaries will find some folks under age 65 to talk with. Or maybe, just maybe, the folks in those under-65 demographics are not talking. Let’s just hope they’ll be voting. Or these folks may be right.

Whirlwind | Following the Maine senator’s vote, her future opponent had surpassed $3.2 million to defeat her. – The Washington Post

School Briefs | An article about last week’s Columbia Borough School District’s school board of director’s committee of the whole meeting appears in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. And yep, the background color is surprinted in pink. The entire “hold-it-in-your-hands” newspaper is printed with the pink surprinting. The pink edition is sponsored by Penn Medicine | Lancaster General Health. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online. [Might want to steer clear of Mosby’s until that place gets into compliance, or at least, has fewer than 18 violations.]

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Did POTUS sent a card? | “Putin turns 66: birthday not a reason for having a rest” – Tass

Single hauler | Two boroughs, Mount Joy and Elizabethtown, have single trash haulers for their residents according summaries in the MUNICIPAL BRIEFS in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Many communities opt for single hauler trash collection because “the idea of one trash hauler means not having trash containers lining the streets every day of the week.”

extracts from letters-to-the-editor | “These hapless politicians need everyone’s vote. ” — “May our elected officials prove worthy of the confidence placed in them by their fellow citizens.” — “Where were you? You were specifically invited. Not only did you not show, you sent no delegate, no message to those attending.” — “If you can’t stand up for our nation or this country, then you don’t belong here at all.” —