More Wednesday news, from elsewhere – 10/10/2018

Talk about a raucous council meeting | ” … new punishment on audience members who disrupt City Council meetings” – The Los Angeles Times

Brave new world | “a computer inside everything, connecting everyone” all the time. – The New York Times

What we always knew | Better born rich than gifted or smart. – The Washington Post

dumass call | “Student Was Allegedly Blocked From Sheltering during drill. – BuzzFeedNews

“leaps and bounds beyond what we typically see” | Taylor Swift brings younger voters – The New York Times

Hey, mob. | Don’t resist us; join the RIGHT party! – The Los Angeles Times

Ah, jeez! Off the rails. | Jerry Falwell: “He’s a moral person.” – The Guardian

Ruthlessness | The Democratic party – The Washington Post

Fat bears | Bulking up for the winter nap. – The Washington Post

No skin in the game for most in US | “The US Military Is Now Recruiting Soldiers To Fight In A War That Started Before They Were Born” – BuzzFeedNews