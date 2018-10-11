Thursday’s news [opinions; 100,000 miles; community open house; library flick & more] – 10/11/2018

PAYBACK | “Freezing your credit is free in all states under a new law following Equifax breach” – USA Today

OPINION | “Donald Trump: Democrats ‘Medicare for All’ plan will demolish promises to seniors” – USA Today

ANOTHER OPINION | “Donald Trump knows nothing about Medicare, health care or Democrats” – USA Today

One day’s report | Lewdness, theft, domestic, domestic dispute, false police report, criminal mischief – Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch

Just turned 100K | Had to share that our 1992 Toyota Camry just turned 100,000 miles yesterday on a trip to Reading. Bought this exceptional “bullet-proof” vehicle from a Columbia area shop just about 1 1/2 years ago when it had 68,000 miles on the odometer. Since then it’s turned out to be a favorite car to drive. It’s been a low-cost car to maintain and it averages over 25 MPG in overall driving (back roads, highway). We took the car to the Toyota dealership in Lebanon to have a spare ignition key made; the shop foreman there told us this car will last forever. He said, “You’ll get 300,000 plus miles on it; it’s “bullet-proof.” Thanks, Barney’s.

LibraryNet: A Dragnet Parody | The Library System of Lancaster County produced this nifty video: “Introducing our LibraryNet video that’s a parody of ‘Dragnet’ the classic TV show of the 1950s and 1960s. We were inspired to create a video that focuses on ‘just the facts’ about all that our public libraries have to offer!” Too bad there was no technical expert assigned to the production: Friday’s partner, Jane, is not wearing a seat belt.