Thursday’s news items, part 2 [Huh?; Huh! & huh] – 10/11/2018

Like a dog peeing | “Would a government agency by any other name still function as well? We spoke with some branding and communications experts about the Trump administration’s renaming of government agencies and departments. Changes range from the very subtle, like the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection (formerly known as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau), to the more overt, like the Clean Energy Investment Center becoming the Energy Investor Center. ‘Language reveals something about mindset,’ Dawn Lerman, a business professor at Fordham University, explained to us.” – MarketPlace

Agenda Item: “Oppose House Bill 2564” | At Monday night’s council meeting this was on the agenda and approved by council: “Consider approval of REsolution No. 2018-17 opposing House Bill 2564.” So what is HB 2564?: “This act shall be known and may be cited as the Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act.”

Council’s legal counselor encouraged the council to act swiftly because he said the bill is moving swiftly. He also said the bill, if it become law, would strip local municipalities of many rights. We are not versed in legislative actions nor statutes; as we understand the language in the bill, in advance of the 5-G generation of wireless technology co-location of small receiver antennae are needed. “5G brings three new aspects to the table: greater speed (to move more data), lower latency (to be more responsive), and the ability to connect a lot more devices at once (for sensors and smart devices).”

Lancaster’s city council opposed the bill too.

Best place to retire? | Lancaster County, according to US News & World Report.

Hostage takers, intimidation | “Flooded mobile home park owners receiving damage money from pipeline builders if they don’t sue” – Lancaster Online

Big money talks | “Bayer may get new trial in California Roundup case” – MarketWatch

Cross over the bridge | For better gas prices; gas is 10 cents a gallon less in Wrightsville. – Gas Buddy