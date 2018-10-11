More Thursday’s news, part 3 [politics; market down; Reineberg’s gone & more] – 10/11/2018

Official | “Columbia Borough 7th Ward’s place to vote will be St. John’s Lutheran Church, 616 Locust St., Columbia – County Board of Elections

A lot of fake in that “news” | “FACT CHECK: Trump’s False Claims On ‘Medicare For All'” – NPR

So that’s why … | the departing ambassador to the UN raved about Ivanka and Jared: they’re buds with the person POTUS likes – The Washington Post

An ethics gap, too? | Nikki Haley: under an ethics cloud – The Washington Post

True colors | “Republican attacks take aim at non-white congressional candidates“ – The Guardian

Oh, the predilections | Of some of those elected officials – Philly.com

Dow down & someone else is to blame | POTUS blames the fed – Penn Live

Everywhere | In Asia and Europe, too. – The Washington Post

Gone | “Reineberg’s shoe store, a York County institution for 141 years, is closing“ – The York Daily Record

Next? | Sears? – Reuters

Elections ahead: vote | “According to Gallup, Republicans combined with Republican leaners comprised 42 percent of the total population, compared to 47 percent for Democrat and Democratic leaners.” – WikiTribune