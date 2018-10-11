More Thursday’s news, part 3 [politics; market down; Reineberg’s gone & more] – 10/11/2018

Official | “Columbia Borough 7th Ward’s place to vote will be St. John’s Lutheran Church, 616 Locust St., Columbia – County Board of Elections
A lot of fake in that “news” | “FACT CHECK: Trump’s False Claims On ‘Medicare For All'” – NPR
So that’s why … | the departing ambassador to the UN raved about Ivanka and Jared: they’re buds with the person POTUS likes – The Washington Post
An ethics gap, too? | Nikki Haley: under an ethics cloud – The Washington Post
True colors | “Republican attacks take aim at non-white congressional candidates“ – The Guardian
Oh, the predilections | Of some of those elected officials – Philly.com
Dow down & someone else is to blame | POTUS blames the fed – Penn Live
Everywhere | In Asia and Europe, too. – The Washington Post
Gone | “Reineberg’s shoe store, a York County institution for 141 years, is closing“ – The York Daily Record
Next? | Sears? – Reuters
Elections ahead: vote | “According to Gallup, Republicans combined with Republican leaners comprised 42 percent of the total population, compared to 47 percent for Democrat and Democratic leaners.” – WikiTribune
2 comments
Going to miss Reineberg’s. Took the grandkids there for Stride-Rite shoes. Great customer service – always nice to the kids.
I grew up wearing Stride Rite shoes 60 years ago in KY. I can even remember Mr. Hammer who my mother insisted do the fitting. Can’t call the store name but I remember where it was before it was swept away by Urban Renewal programs on the early 70’s. Now if I can remember where I left my keys, car, wallet, and where I was going it should be be a great day.