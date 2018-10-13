17512 Columbia

Saturday’s news items [movie night; fierce politician; licensed contractors & more] – 10/13/2018

17 movie night

Nice guy | “‘I’m going to stomp all over your face with golf spikes'”Penn Live

Puffing up | Wagner’s probably trying to impress POTUS to get to play golf with him.

Watch those contractors | “Contractor accused of taking $400,000 in down payments for work never completed”Penn Live

“The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania currently has no licensure or certification requirements for most construction contractors (or their employees). BUT there are licenses required for home improvement contractors; see if yours is listed here.

One comment

  1. Totally off topic but I’m interested in the Khashoggi incident. As I remember it, one of the central figures in the Iran/Contra affair was an arms dealer named Khashoggi. There may be no connection but I suspect this is about more than just a dissenting journalist. The scale of the operation, if true, suggests as much. Any thoughts on your part?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s