Sunday’s news items – 10/14/2018

Yesterday, in Columbia | Fifth Albatwitch Day event – Lancaster Online
be a billionaire | Hit both of them? Powerball, $345,000,000 and MegaMillions, $654,000,000
Oh, joy | The paper towel chucker will be visiting the areas devasted by Michael this week.
Apartment living is the wave | Luxury apartments in Landisville and …
Oh, so good becomes | no so good in Happy Valley. – The Daily Collegian
Saudi butt kissers | “To Saudi Arabia, America is the soul-stirring sound of ka-ching.” – The Washington Post
This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online. [And some send there kids there.]
Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.
… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.
2 comments
The Khashoggi article is precisely why we will never know the truth. Not for any of the stated reasons but because the important thing to the writers is the assertion that Trump is a POS. This article barely pays lip service to the fact we have been joined at the hip with the Saudi’s since the Nixon administration, avoids any notion that the Iranian’s are just as brutal (justifying it in the name of religion), gives a very shallow view of the econommics involved, and offers no alternative policy positions. So far I haven’t seen any significant biographical information on Khashoggi. This is far deeper than the murder of a dissident; take it to the bank.
In other news, Secretary Clinton and her aids are voluntarlly giving up their security clearances. This was released, in very Clintonian fashion, late Friday afternoon. You can bet there is more to this.
My speculation is that either a deal was made or that there was an automatic review coming up. It is appearent that Huma would loose her’s and that Clinton should. It also stands to reason that if madam Clinton’s clearance were revoked, then Bill should loose his too. Bottom line, this avoids embarrassment and allows Bill to skate.