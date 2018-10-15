Monday’s news items [global edition] – 10/15/2018

Before Amazon | … there was Sears; now it’s filed for bankruptcy. – The New York Times

“A Sears bankruptcy could cause one of the biggest pension defaults ever, but the government would protect 90,000 retirees” – The Chicago Tribune

In the dumps | America’s recycling industry – The Morning Call

Must-see TV – POTUS interview on 60 Minutes

“White House | ‘Stern’ action over Saudi journalist if needed” – WITF

US top export | Weapons of destruction – “For an astounding 25 of the past 26 years, the United States has been the leading arms dealer on the planet … ” – The Nation

US No. 1 weapons Customer | You guessed it. – CBS News

What are the weapons? – Business Insider

Business is good | “25 most powerful militaries in the world” – Business Insider

But the Kingdom | also wants tourists – Egypt Independent

BFFs | “Arab allies and Middle East organizations voice support, solidarity with Saudi Arabia” – Arab News

“Why is the US so invested in the disappearance of this incident which happened on on non-American soil when the Turkish media has been purged of dissident journalists and editors with no such ballyhoo?” – From this Arab News opinion column

Condemnation of US media, government officials and lawmakers | from another Arab News opinion column

In Greece | No overweight tourists on the donkeys – Egypt Independent