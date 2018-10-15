Family First Health Medical Receptionist, Maria Aponte, Receives Patient Choice Award for Outstanding Customer Service

Maria Aponte

Family First Health Medical Receptionist, Maria Aponte, received recognition at the annual Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers (PACHC) Conference this week. Maria was awarded the Patient Choice Award (non-clinical), an Award for Primary Care Excellence (APEX Award), which recognizes the outstanding efforts of a dedicated individual who works for a Pennsylvania health center.

Maria has been a member of the Family First Health team for 4 years. In her role as Medical Receptionist, she always goes above and beyond for Family First Health patients and especially loves working with children in the Pediatric Department. Maria believes strongly in the mission and vision of Family First Health and strives to provide the best quality health care for our patients at all times.

“Maria has a smile on her face every day, regardless of what is occurring. I honestly don’t know how she does it. Her customer service skills are excellent! She is a great asset to Family First Health and is awesome to work with.” – Sue Posey, George Street Practice Manager “Maria has excellent customer service skills and always makes sure that patients feel welcome. She always goes above and beyond to meet the patient’s expectations. She is a valued member of the Medical Receptionist department.” – Merielene Siple – George Street Medical Reception Supervisor

