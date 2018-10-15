Position posting: Community Health Advocate at Columbia Life Network

Columbia, PA Full-time Salary: $33,000.00 to $34,000.00 /year

Position Statement (Position Description)

Job Title: Community Health Advocate

Reports To: Executive Director

Positions Reporting To This Position: None

Job Type: Full Time Hourly (40 hour week)

Pay Rate: $16.00/Hour

This Position Is Grant Funded Through June 30, 2019

As A Community Health Advocate The Candidate:

Assists children and families living in the Borough of Columbia, PA with navigating the health care system, linking participants to appropriate programs and services in order to meet identified needs and eliminate barriers to improved health/maintaining good health.

Promotes access and utilization of health insurance/benefits, primary care and dental care.

Cultivates relationships with organizations, government programs, schools, businesses and faith based organizations to ease the referrals process and improve patient access to programs

Connects participants with other social and support services necessary to support the health of the family and their ability to make healthy choices.

Documents all activities with patients and families. Provide reports on activities and outcomes of services

Provide, as needed, assistance to clients at Columbia Life Network office

Tasks To Be Completed:

Measure number of clients who moved from uninsured to insured

Measure number of households with children under age 7 that were screened for lead

Measure number of individuals and families that have insurance and have identified a primary care medical home

Measure number of engaged individuals who have identified a dental home

Document all service units provided

Education Requirements (including license, certifications):

High school diploma or general equivalent (GED)

Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work or other related field is preferred

Experience Required And Preferred:

Minimum of 2 years’ experience working with families in a casework/case management/advocate capacity

Bi-Lingual (Spanish) strongly preferred

Experience working with setting and tracking outcomes in the human services field

Demonstrated comprehensive knowledge of social and community resources

Experience working with healthcare, social service, or a community outreach program

Skills And Competencies Required:

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)

Able to handle multiple tasks

Creative in their approach to their job

Demonstrate leadership qualities

Possess a working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Ability and willingness to learn, and use, the Empower Lancaster software system

Demonstrate an understanding of the cultural and social barriers that can exist when accessing health or health-related care

Promote a positive team-based approach to treatment, care and support

Ability to exercise good judgement and problem solve in the application of professional services

Possess a valid driver’s license

New Learning And Memory:

A portion of this position requires reliance on verbal memory and new learning. Efficiency in processing of verbal information, either in written or spoken form, is a major requirement and prerequisite of the position. The candidate must be able to attend to and process multiple bits of information simultaneously. The candidate must be able to organize and categorize this information effectively so that later recall is feasible.

Physical Requirements:

The candidate must be able to sit, walk and stand frequently and for long periods of time

Equipment Use Requirements:

The candidate must be able to use a computer, phone, copier, printer and general office supplies

The candidate must have regular access to reliable transportation

Physical Environment:

Working conditions will include, but not be limited to, interior offices indoor community events, outdoor community events and client engagement in both indoor and outdoor settings

About Columbia Life Network

Founded in 2004, Columbia Life Network is a non-profit social service community hub that works to improve the health, education and quality of life for residents of Columbia Pennsylvania by promoting initiatives that increase momentum toward community well-being, including, but not limited to, change in drug and alcohol norms and usage: increase access to health insurance coverage and affordable housing; develop life skills, family and career path education; enhance community engagement; support public-private partnership opportunities.

Website: www.columbialifenetwork.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/columbialifenetwork/?ref=bookmarks

https://www.indeedjobs.com/columbia-life-network/jobs/528f604c592aa1638ff7