Position posting: Community Health Advocate at Columbia Life Network

Position Statement (Position Description)
Job Title: Community Health Advocate
Reports To: Executive Director
Positions Reporting To This Position: None
Job Type: Full Time Hourly (40 hour week)
Pay Rate: $16.00/Hour
This Position Is Grant Funded Through June 30, 2019
As A Community Health Advocate The Candidate:
- Assists children and families living in the Borough of Columbia, PA with navigating the health care system, linking participants to appropriate programs and services in order to meet identified needs and eliminate barriers to improved health/maintaining good health.
- Promotes access and utilization of health insurance/benefits, primary care and dental care.
- Cultivates relationships with organizations, government programs, schools, businesses and faith based organizations to ease the referrals process and improve patient access to programs
- Connects participants with other social and support services necessary to support the health of the family and their ability to make healthy choices.
- Documents all activities with patients and families. Provide reports on activities and outcomes of services
- Provide, as needed, assistance to clients at Columbia Life Network office
Tasks To Be Completed:
- Measure number of clients who moved from uninsured to insured
- Measure number of households with children under age 7 that were screened for lead
- Measure number of individuals and families that have insurance and have identified a primary care medical home
- Measure number of engaged individuals who have identified a dental home
- Document all service units provided
Education Requirements (including license, certifications):
- High school diploma or general equivalent (GED)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work or other related field is preferred
Experience Required And Preferred:
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience working with families in a casework/case management/advocate capacity
- Bi-Lingual (Spanish) strongly preferred
- Experience working with setting and tracking outcomes in the human services field
- Demonstrated comprehensive knowledge of social and community resources
- Experience working with healthcare, social service, or a community outreach program
Skills And Competencies Required:
- Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)
- Able to handle multiple tasks
- Creative in their approach to their job
- Demonstrate leadership qualities
- Possess a working knowledge of Microsoft Office
- Ability and willingness to learn, and use, the Empower Lancaster software system
- Demonstrate an understanding of the cultural and social barriers that can exist when accessing health or health-related care
- Promote a positive team-based approach to treatment, care and support
- Ability to exercise good judgement and problem solve in the application of professional services
- Possess a valid driver’s license
New Learning And Memory:
- A portion of this position requires reliance on verbal memory and new learning. Efficiency in processing of verbal information, either in written or spoken form, is a major requirement and prerequisite of the position. The candidate must be able to attend to and process multiple bits of information simultaneously. The candidate must be able to organize and categorize this information effectively so that later recall is feasible.
Physical Requirements:
- The candidate must be able to sit, walk and stand frequently and for long periods of time
Equipment Use Requirements:
- The candidate must be able to use a computer, phone, copier, printer and general office supplies
- The candidate must have regular access to reliable transportation
Physical Environment:
- Working conditions will include, but not be limited to, interior offices indoor community events, outdoor community events and client engagement in both indoor and outdoor settings
About Columbia Life Network
Founded in 2004, Columbia Life Network is a non-profit social service community hub that works to improve the health, education and quality of life for residents of Columbia Pennsylvania by promoting initiatives that increase momentum toward community well-being, including, but not limited to, change in drug and alcohol norms and usage: increase access to health insurance coverage and affordable housing; develop life skills, family and career path education; enhance community engagement; support public-private partnership opportunities.
