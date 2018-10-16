17512 Columbia

Tuesday’s news items [long, hard winter; going rogue, ghosts; parade & more] – 10/16/2018

wool bearHere we go | the wild winter forecast. All depends on who’s forecasting. This one says “long & hard.” – Penn Live

Preserving the trough | “House vote kills latest attempt to shrink size of Legislature.”Penn Live

ghosts

From the LNP – Always Lancaster POLICE LOG  | “DUI  WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.:  Anthony Charles Olan, 30, of Columbia, was charged after police said he failed field sobriety tests Oct. 6 near the intersection of Hempland and Stony Battery roads. A breath test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.173 percent, police said.”

Oh, crap. What if they come here? |“rogue killers” The Guardian

“LEGAL NOTICE | The Zoning Hearing Board of the Borough of Columbia will meet on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 7:00 pm”Lancaster Online 

mardigras2

17 movie night

 

One comment

  1. So it was rogue killers that are to blame. Sets up the explanation from the Saudi’s. Sort of a deep state action the king knew nothing about. All is well in the Kingdom of Makebelieve.

