Tuesday’s news items [long, hard winter; going rogue, ghosts; parade & more] – 10/16/2018

Here we go | the wild winter forecast. All depends on who’s forecasting. This one says “long & hard.” – Penn Live

Preserving the trough | “House vote kills latest attempt to shrink size of Legislature.” – Penn Live

From the LNP – Always Lancaster POLICE LOG | “DUI • WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Anthony Charles Olan, 30, of Columbia, was charged after police said he failed field sobriety tests Oct. 6 near the intersection of Hempland and Stony Battery roads. A breath test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.173 percent, police said.”

Oh, crap. What if they come here? |“rogue killers” – The Guardian

“LEGAL NOTICE | The Zoning Hearing Board of the Borough of Columbia will meet on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 7:00 pm” – Lancaster Online