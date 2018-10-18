Thursday’s news items [downtown movie theater?; injustice in State Senate; Senior EXPO & more] – 10/18/2018

Totally cool Downtown Lancaster upgrades | “Library, movie theater added to mix at Lancaster Square” – Lancaster Online

Not everyone agrees | “So you are going to move the library from its historic site (in an historic building) on a great tree lined block of the city surrounded by other historic structures to this new hodge podge mediocre modern mess.” – Comment following this Lancaster Online article about the Library’s decision.

A World of darkness: “This is the last piece of his I will edit for The Post.” | “In Final Column, Jamal Khashoggi Laments Dearth of Free Press in Arab World” – The New York Times

Stress=Liberals | Yep, that was one of the humorous reasons given during a training yesterday. When asked what induces stress in a person’s life, the person’s response was, “Liberals.”

Political sleaze | “Fabulously wealthy but a newcomer to politics, (Florida governor) Rick Scott mandated random drug testing for state workers in March 2011, and was pushing the legislature to require it for welfare recipients. The Republican governor, who had made his fortune as a health care executive and investor, also proposed reorienting the state’s Medicaid system toward managed care.” – The New York Times

Tomorrow in E-Town | “Rep. Dave Hickernell (R-Lancaster/Dauphin) invites seniors residing in the 98th Legislative District and their families to his 2018 Senior Expo on Friday, Oct. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Freemasons Cultural Center in the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown.” – Representative Dave Hickernell Website

Did you see? | QVC will close its West Hempfield Township site – Lancaster Online

Pitch to the County | An LNP – Always Lancaster article today lists seven organizations asking for county funding in its upcoming budget; one of them, Susquehanna Heritage, has pitched for “$30,000 to be equally split on regional operations, management of Columbia Crossings, and support for school field trips and other educational opportunities.”

Ryan’s right | “Reforms have languished for far too long.” – FOX43-TV

Ditto: Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro | Senate leaders chose church over clergy sex abuse victims – Penn Live

Thanks, evangelicals and RWNJs | Dead, whore-house operator expected to win election – ABC-13 TV – Las Vegas, NV

Horse’s ass attacks “Horse face” | Opinion column – The News York Times

Powerball | now $430,000,000.