Mount Joy Resident Wins Two New Motorcycles, Courtesy of Turkey Hill Minit Markets

LANCASTER, PA, October 19, 2018—If you live in or around Mount Joy, PA, and happen to notice a couple of sharp new neon-green Kawasaki Ninja 650 motorcycles around town, they just might belong to Randolph Carpenter.

Carpenter was the Grand Prize winner in the Turkey Hill Minit Markets/Pennsylvania Lottery “NEON” giveaway at the 27th annual Turkey Hill/I-105 Fallfest (October 7 at Overlook Community Campus in Lancaster).

On the Fallfest stage, Carpenter was chosen as the Grand Prize winner of the two motorcycles, in a random drawing of entries submitted on non-winning Pennsylvania Lottery NEON scratch-off tickets. Ten of the eleven finalists for the Grand Prize were drawn from entries submitted prior to the event at Turkey Hill stores. But for Carpenter, it was an extra-lucky day. His first good fortune was selection as the one finalist drawn from entries collected on-site at Fallfest — and then he went on to win the Grand Prize.

The Turkey Hill team congratulates Carpenter and wishes him—and anyone he invites to ride along on “Ninja #2”—many years and miles of enjoyment with his hot new motorcycles!

SOURCE: news release