Saturday’s news items [Tide wins; underestimation; drug take back day; River Heritage Day & more] – 10/20/2018

Never underestimate | This is extracted from a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “I underestimated Smucker’s ability to say something bad about anyone, no matter how far-fetched or absurd.”

How ’bout them tax cuts? | “About those tax cuts that are supposed to pay for themselves” – MarketPlace

Economic outlook? | Bleak, for many: “More than two-thirds of African-Americans said they fear a recession is coming in the next year. For Hispanics, it was 51 percent, and for whites, 49 percent.” – MarketPlace

Do you have unused medicine in your bathroom cabinet? Next Saturday, October 27, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to encourage people to dispose of extra medicine at pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens. The DEA sees unused medicine as a public-health issue—according to the agency, 6.2 million Americans a year misuse prescriptions obtained from family and friends. One-third of Americans haven’t cleaned out their medicine cabinet in the past year, according to a Consumer Reports survey published in 2017. One-fifth haven’t done so in the past three. Pharmacies weren’t allowed to take back prescriptions until 2014, but since then, thousands of “disposal units” have sprouted up at pharmacies around the country. Listed at the Take Back Day Website for the 17512 Zip Code are the Manheim Township Police Department, Wegmans and the Northwest Lancaster County Regional Police Departmeng, Giant Food’s E-town location.

Really? | “Antisocial kids may learn it from their parents” – Futurity

A problem: secondhand sources | “The challenge of reporting the Khashoggi story” – Columbia Journalism Review

Police transparency? | A year later, “Video Shows Off-Duty Officer Shooting Black Teen Who Has Disability” – Newsy

“firefighter 42 year ago, training was minimal” | “Changing the firefighter culture” – Our York Media