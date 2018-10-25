17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news – 10/25/2018

Tonight’s Parade Night in Columbia

County Commissioners adopt Places 2040 2040Click here or on the image to view the places 2040 final draft.

Free press, what’s that? | Here’s what they’re saying in RiyadhRiyadh Daily

School board sloppiness deja vu | Another case cited by LNP – Always Lancaster’s editorial about Hempfield’s school board’s failing to operate transparently.

In Johns Creek, Georgia | “A popular online news source has become a thorn in the side of the Johns Creek city council, amid accusations of alternative facts, sock-puppeting and trolling”The Guardian

Here’s the Johns Creek municipal Website

Here’s the Johns Creek Municipal Website’s Meetings & Minutes webpage | Note it includes the agendas, the packets, videos for ALL THE MUNICIPALITY’S committees, Boards and meetings.

Here’s the Johns Creek Post’s Website: “The mission of the JCP is to be the source of the most interesting news for and about Johns Creek. Through advancing the reader’s knowledge and provoking discussion, we strive to entertain, inform and cover the issues concerning the residents of Johns Creek in order to protect and improve the quality of life for our wonderful community.”

Johns Creek’s demography | “Johns Creek, GA has a population of 82,930 and is the 412th largest city in the United States. The population density is 2,691 per sq mi which is 1512% higher than the Georgia average and 2871% higher than the national average. The median age in Johns Creek is 40 which is approximately 9% higher than the Georgia average of 36. In Johns Creek, 67% of the population over 15 years of age are married, 63% speak English and 6% speak Spanish. 27% of Johns Creek residents were born in Georgia, 41% were born out of state, 2% were born outside of the United States and 30% were foreign born.

Yes, Ma’m | It is the do-nothing Congress loaded with the likes of McConnell, Pelosi, et alThe Washington Post

How easy is it to vote in Pennsylvania? | Have a look The Washington Post

green bean casserole“Dorcas Reilly, inventor of the green bean casserole, a Thanksgiving favorite, has died at 92”The New York Times

OPINION | “Yesterday’s bomb threat showed yet again that Trump is now the most prominent enabler of domestic terrorism in the US.” – columnist, Al Jazeera

