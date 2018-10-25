SCAM caller – 878.205.1470

There’s an avalanche of scam callers. Americans are being held hostage by these insidious scam phone calls. We just let the calls go to voice mail or we check out the scam calls.

We use NOMOROBO to try to eradicate these scam callers and it’s been highly effective.

It’s FREE for home numbers and $1.99 a month for mobile devices.

It’s really sad that our government cannot protect people from spam callers; this ineffectiveness effectively renders peoples’ phones useless. It leads to social isolation.