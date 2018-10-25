Got a spare $14,000 lying around?

Still think that everyone’s got the same opportunities?

This ad (below) appeared in this week’s Merchandiser and in today’s LNP –

Always Lancaster; most likely it’s been published elsewhere, too.

Wonder how many average Sid and Sally Citizens have that kind of money to invest in one chunk? Little wonder there’s growing concern about the disparity in wealth in this nation. The deck is stacked. In lots of ways.

Them that has, gets more advantages, tax breaks, inherited wealth, etc. Lancaster County’s median household income is $57,120 a year; so half of households would struggle to layout $14,000 for stock for a bank.

Would you?