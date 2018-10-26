Disgusting – 31 food inspection violations

Remember when this was the Glass Kitchen?

This restaurant inspection is newsworthy — heck, it’s top news at Channel 27.

In spite of the fancy Website and the great photos, 31 inspection violations is excessive. What does it take for the state Department of Agriculture to shutter the place?

The Person in Charge has failed in their managerial duties as outline in the PA Food Code.

Observed extremely small, brown, insects in the flour stored in a container in the basement.

Observed insect webbing inside the tempura stored in a container in the basement.

The lid of the ice maker is broken and rusted water is dripping into the customer ice.

The stainless steel food preparation table in the basement is using two paint cans as legs.

Observed deeply scored bain marie cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Observed excessive amount of grease and food debris beneath the wok area, the fryers, and under the cook line.

Observed a black, mildew-like substance on the yellow and orange trays for storing food in the basement walk-in cooler.

The hand-wash sink in the kitchen near the coffee station being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by observed food debris and staining from coffee in the sink.

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Time in lieu of temperature being used for sushi rice, however, facility is falsifying records by writing in times for rice four days prior.

Torn rubber door gaskets observed on the sushi cooling unit.

Observed a heavy accumulation of ice build-up on the outer side of the walk-in freezer door.

The faucet assembly on the 3 compartment sink at the bar is corroded.

Observed a black and tan slimy residue up inside the ice maker and on the deflector plate of the ice maker.

Observed no sanitizer buckets set up for sanitizing food contact surfaces as required.

The water was turned off at four hand-wash sinks in both food preparation areas and at the bar.

Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the basement food preparation area.

The hand-wash sink in the basement food preparation area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device.

The discharge pipe of the mechanical dishwasher is broken and has a large leak and is repaired with electrical tape.

The faucet of the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area is broken and does not turn off.

The hand-wash sink in the basement is clogged and does not drain.

The water was turned off at the 3 compartment sink in the basement.

There is an extremely large leak at the 3 compartment sink in the dish washing room.

Observed a leak beneath the garbage disposal in the dish washing room.

The cold side of the hand-wash sink in the sushi area leaks profusely. The faucet at the 3 compartment sink at the bar is eroded through and leaks.

Observed water leaking from the faucet on the food preparation sink.

Peeling paint and wall paper observed in the upstairs food preparation area above the food preparation tables. Drywall flaking from the ceiling in the basement above the 3 compartment sink.

Two screened windows are torn and no longer protect against insects.

Observed extreme clutter and old used equipment from a previous restaurant stored in 3 rooms downstairs.

Webbing observed in the basement area where the 3 compartment sink is located.

Aluminum polish observed being stored above plastic-ware forks in the basement.

Raw chicken observed stored in the same container with raw beef in the small cooling unit.

Raw chicken stored above sauce in the downstairs walk-in cooler.

Raw fish observed being stored above noodles in the small cooler.

Raw chicken observed stored in the same container with raw shrimp in the small cooling unit

Food utensils in the sushi area observed stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F.

Observed in-use cleavers stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized.

Aluminum foil, not cleanable, is being used to line the surface of the sides of the stove and fryers.

Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required.

Unwrapped and unprotected single use straws stored in the customer area at the bar.

Old unused equipment stored in the basement, should be removed from food facility.

Employee personal items fixodent and pills were observed in the food preparation area next to food, and not stored in dressing rooms or identified storage area as required.

Observed wet wiping cloths throughout the facility, not being stored in sanitizer solution.

Employee foods are being stored above customer food in the reach-in coolers.

Food Employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration of the mechanical dishwasher.

Observed single-service, single-use articles (to-go boxes, cups) stored in the basement directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

Observed one of the screws of the grease trap missing and there is a putrid odor in the basement.

First aid supplies being stored in the food preparation area on a food preparation table, near tempura, food equipment, and a possible source of contamination.