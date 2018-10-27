17512 Columbia

Saturday’s news items – 10/27/2018

Last night | Elco 50, Columbia 28 – Lancaster Online

Why? | “Authorities also didn’t name the 63-year-old female Lancaster resident who caused the eight-vehicle crash in Lititz that resulted in a student’s death.Penn Live

Trade of tyrants everywhere | Condoning political violenceThe Atlantic

Underwhelming | “Republicans nominated underwhelming candidate”FiveThirtyEight

schadenfreude| “Why does other people’s misfortune give us pleasure?Futurity

Who’s buying into fake news? | “Older People Are Worse Than Young People at Telling Fact From Opinion”The Atlantic

Divided nation? | This FiveThirtyEight articleshows views if only certain demographic profiles voted in the upcoming election.

LNP – Always Lancaster POLICE LOG | TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE, MOUNT JOY: Justin Lee Flaharty, 36, of Columbia, was charged Oct. 17 after he allegedly swallowed a controlled substance to prevent police from finding it, police said.”

Only one? | We saw Mary Auker-Andres in Thursday’s parade. We didn’t see her opponent. But why did the candidates for US Representative make it to the Millersville parade and not Columbia’s?

So … | So why wasn’t the Florida RWNJ charged with terrorism? The Atlantic

