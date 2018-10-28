Sunday’s news items [Warwick’s pain; civility; transparency and non-transparency & food serving violations] – 10/29/2018

Warwick’s pain

Why? | Warwick student killed in multi-vehicle accident. Student named; driver who caused the accident is not. – Lancaster Online

“GoFundMe Pages set up for Warwick High School students” – FOX43-TV

Political civility | Columbia High School students, Madison Simpson and Darian Ortman and staff representative, Jessica Henry, will be part of Democracy Day at Garden Spot High School on Monday.

“As I look around this room … I see a number of folks who are engaged in journalism. … They are not the enemy. I see a number of folks here who are strong supporters of Mr. Troutman. They are not the enemy. I have staff members who are here, and folks who I know are supportive of me. They are not the enemy.” – State Senator Ryan Aument, in this Lancaster Online editorial.

Assisted death | “Religious group discusses morality of euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide” – Lancaster Online

Court sided with transparency | Coroner’s office resists releasing information – Lancaster Online

We know | who the Pittsburgh terrorist is – CNN

This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online. Rethink eating at places with longer than two inches of food code violations; places like Blue Pacific; P.F. Chang’s; Chen’s House in Marietta and the just re-opened Rorherstown Diner.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Columbia Police Crimewatch report | “On 10/25/18 at approximately 7:39pm the Columbia Borough Police Department was dispatched to the 400 Block of Locust Street for an assault. Upon arrival the Officer spoke with one of the victims who stated that he was struck and knocked down by two males that came running through the crown (sic) during the parade. Another victim stated that her baby was knocked from her stroller by one of the suspects. The suspects were described as black males in their 20’s. One was wearing a cammo sweatshirt and dreads and the other was wearing a red baseball hat with a white sweatshirt. One of the suspects lost his green Nike sneaker at the scene. Anyone with information regarding this assault should contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735 or text LANCS to 847411.”