More Sunday’s news items, part 2 [Pittsburgh’s pain; propaganda & more] – 10/28/2018

Pittsburgh’s pain — America’s painblack ribbonThere was a warning | “Then Pittsburgh happened.”The Guardian

free press

EDITORIAL | “The high cost of a free press”The Boston Globe

POTUS on the other side | “Blaming Victims For Mail Bombs Carries Echoes Of Civil Rights Bombings”NPR

POTUS blames synagogue | “if they had protection inside, the results would have been far better.” | WITF

POTUS (and others) | blame Dodgers’ managerThe Los Angeles Times

gab post

Twitter for extremists | It’s where the flaming RWNJs are: Gab.com

They’re at it again | “Here’s How Russia Runs Its Disinformation Effort Against The 2018 Midterms”NPR

Want a lie to be true? | Say it again … and again … and again … and again … and againWired

Example | “Lack of proof aside, Kris Kobach can’t stop talking about voter fraud in Kansas governor’s race”The Washington Post

Indeed | they live in an “alternate universe” The Boston Globe

Despotism is spreading; mirrors events here | In Brazil, “LGBT community dreads looming Bolsonaro presidency”The Washington Post

