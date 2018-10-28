More Sunday’s news items, part 2 [Pittsburgh’s pain; propaganda & more] – 10/28/2018

Pittsburgh’s pain — America’s painThere was a warning | “Then Pittsburgh happened.” – The Guardian
EDITORIAL | “The high cost of a free press” – The Boston Globe
POTUS on the other side | “Blaming Victims For Mail Bombs Carries Echoes Of Civil Rights Bombings” – NPR
POTUS blames synagogue | “if they had protection inside, the results would have been far better.” | WITF
POTUS (and others) | blame Dodgers’ manager – The Los Angeles Times
Twitter for extremists | It’s where the flaming RWNJs are: Gab.com
They’re at it again | “Here’s How Russia Runs Its Disinformation Effort Against The 2018 Midterms” – NPR
Want a lie to be true? | Say it again … and again … and again … and again … and again – Wired
Example | “Lack of proof aside, Kris Kobach can’t stop talking about voter fraud in Kansas governor’s race” – The Washington Post
Indeed | they live in an “alternate universe” – The Boston Globe
Despotism is spreading; mirrors events here | In Brazil, “LGBT community dreads looming Bolsonaro presidency” – The Washington Post