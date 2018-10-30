Tuesday’s news items [lowered US Flag; hate & corporate welfare] – 10/30/2018

“Upgrade? No Thanks. | Americans Are Sticking With Their Old Phones” – The Wall Street Journal

“What does hate look like? | A guide to symbols used by hate groups in PA.” – PublicSource

No good deed goes unpunished | This is in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s POLICE LOG: ” LANCASTER: A male tried to break up a fight between two other males Oct. 28 in the 100 block of Duke Street. When he pushed them apart, one male hit him in the face and stomped on him on the ground before fleeing, police said.”

“The Columbia 11-11-11 Club will hold a ceremony and banquet at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Columbia VFW, 401 Manor St., Columbia. Seating is limited and registration is suggested by Saturday. Tickets are $18 per person. Speaker will be David S. Wisnia, presenting ‘One Voice, Two Lives: From Auschwitz Prisoner to 101st Airbone (sic) Trooper.’ Information or to make reservations: Kevin Kraft, 717-684-2370.” – SOURCE: LNP – Always Lancaster

End corporate welfare | “Time To End Billion-Dollar Subsidy For Sugary Drinks?” – NPR

“U.S. Sugar Policy | A Bitter Pill for Americans” – National Review

Put on that face | “White House scrambles to portray Trump as empathetic amid backlash to president’s response to violence” – The New York Times