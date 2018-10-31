Wednesday’s news items [Trick or treat night; electioneering new store in Columbia & more] – 10/31/2018

Be extra careful while driving in Columbia tonite. There’ll be lots of little ghosts, goblins, princesses, super heroes and more walking about town as all municipalities in Lancaster County will hold trick or treat on Oct. 31.

Reeling and on the ropes | If last night’s debate for the US House Representatives would have been a boxing match, candidate Jess King would have been awarded a split decision over incumbent Lloyd Smucker. Her strategy — to stun her opponent with facts and composure often left her opponent sputtering and resorting to dogma heard nationally. Wonder whether the day after election day will ultimately, though, award a split decision the other way, because as in boxing, close bouts often go to the reigning champion. Even though the challenger outpointed, outfought, outmaneuvered and outclassed … but the venue is the friendly venue of the comfortable red seats . Read more about the event here.

Another view of last night’s match | “U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and Democrat challenger Jess King trade jabs, philosophies in last debate” – Penn Live

See who sends money to Lloyd Smucker’s campaign here.

See who sends money to Jess King’s campaign here.

See who sends money to Dave Hickernell’s campaign here. Some send money; some write letters. The letter writers are Friends of Dave Hickernell and some of them paid hefty prices to attend a Reception Supporting State Representative Dave Hickernell in 2015.

The Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce invites you to the grand opening of Columbia’s Historic Downtown’s newest specialty store, A Natural Approach. Stop by the shop at 28 N. 4th Street on Saturday, November 3rd from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at noon. Free classes, discounts and giveaways will be offered during the opening day event. A Natural Approach is a natural products store that offers Earth Inspired Handcrafted Creations from small local businesses and artisans. The mission of the store is to provide the community with a resource for products and education about natural and healthy living. – SOURCE: news release

Still net profits of $1.21 million | “Q3 net profits tumble 83.0% for Donegal Group” – Lancaster Online

Good idea shared – involve shareholders | “Cast your vote for the cover of our 2019 York County Travel Guide and help us promote York County!”