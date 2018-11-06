today’s news … Election Day, 11/6/2018

Vote today:

For your childrens’ future

For your grandchildrens’ future

For your your future

To honor those who came before

In today’s LNP – Always Lancaster AND at the Borough Website.

New Route 23 Bridge Open to Traffic | The new bridge carrying Route 23 (Marietta Avenue) over Chickies Creek, located at the West Hempfield – East Donegal township line in Lancaster County, opened to traffic at around 4:30 PM yesterday afternoon (Nov. 5). The bridge was replaced as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) Rapid Bridge Replacement Project.

With the new bridge open, motorists may notice a slight bump as they drive across the bridge until a polyester polymer concrete (PPC) overlay is applied to the deck. This is often the final step in completing box beam bridge construction projects. The PPC overlay is designed to protect the deck from the wear and tear brought about by Pennsylvania’s harsh winters and reduce the long-term maintenance costs.

The polyester material can only be applied when temperatures are consistently above 40 degrees, dry weather is forecasted and after the bridge concrete has cured for at least 30 days. An alternating traffic pattern will be controlled by flaggers when the PPC overlay is applied in spring 2019.

To find out when the overlay will be applied to this structure, visit www.parapidbridges.com/polyesterpolymerconcreteoverlay.html. In the event of unfavorable weather, this schedule may change. Any such changes will be posted on the website.

This bridge is referred to as JV-253 and is one out of the 558 bridges being replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. JV references the joint-venture partnership between Walsh/Granite, which is leading construction for the entire project. Replacement work for this bridge was performed by Walsh Construction II of Chicago.

The Rapid Bridge Replacement Project is a public-private partnership (P3) between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners (PWKP), under which PWKP will finance, design, replace, and maintain the bridges for 25 years. The P3 approach will allow PennDOT to replace the bridges more quickly while achieving significant savings and minimizing impact on motorists. (SOURCE: news release)

What a relief! | Nary a political letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.