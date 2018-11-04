Today’s news & views, part 3 – 11/4/2018

Name blame | “This hotel took ‘Trump’ out of its name. Now the guests are coming back” – The Boston Globe

“Kleptocracy and kakistocracy | In a kleptocracy all high-level government officials are complicit and their priority is to enrich themselves, and use their accumulated wealth to perpetuate themselves in power” – El Pais, Madrid, Spain

Decorated, but | punished for lack of training provided – The Boston Globe

Fair? No. | “‘They Don’t Really Want Us to Vote’: How Republicans Made it Harder“ – The New York Times

They’re coming (and it’s beginning to look a lot like 1914) | Nationalists around the globe – El Pais, Madrid, Spain

There’s truth | then there’s Trump’s truth – FactCheck.org

Polluted water? | “Rural America’s Own Private Flint: Polluted Water Too Dangerous to Drink” – The New York Times

The economy? | “It booms for some people more than others.” – The New York Times

“Plumbing Trump’s psyche is as productive as asking American Pharoah why he runs. The point is what happens when he does. – Illustration by Christoph Niemann”

“The Fearful and the Frustrated – Donald Trump’s nationalist coalition takes shape—for now.” – The New Yorker