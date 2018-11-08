Thursday’s news items – 11/8/2018

Necessity is the mother … | Change to better represent America’s largest combat veterans organization.

So says the national VFW | in this extract from its news release about the newly released logo: “The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S., America’s largest and oldest major combat veterans organization, is pleased to announce it has deployed a new look. The new VFW logo and visual language embraces the organization’s storied 119 years of service to America’s veterans, service members and their families, while underscoring its forward-thinking approach to service and distinguished membership base. The VFW believes the new logo will improve market position and provide visual clarity to its mission.”

There’s even a spiked video that shows the integration of newer generations blending with older ones … all with stirring music. What it doesn’t show are the dingy, smoky caverns that the VFW national command is trying to change. Trying to change to get VFW posts to become vibrant, community-focused change agents.

“The VFW was established to assist veterans. Our mission is to foster camaraderie among United States veterans of overseas conflicts and to serve our veterans, the military and our communities and advocate on behalf of all veterans. The purposes of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States are fraternal, patriotic, historical, charitable, and educational; to preserve and strengthen comradeship among its members; to assist worthy comrades; to perpetuate the memory and history of our dead, and to assist their surviving spouses and orphans; to maintain true allegiance to the Government of the United States of America, and fidelity to its institutions of American freedom, and to preserve and defend the United States from all her enemies.”

And change comes hard, really hard, to some VFW posts.

Ever wonder why? | There’s so much instability in central America and why people who live there are so scared about every day life? Perhaps it’s because the US regularly sticks its nose (and ludicrous nation-building policies) into their worlds. By installing and supporting bad guys. By insisting on deigned loyalty to US corporate policies that promote extraction of resources.

Wonder why? | “How the US’s Foreign Policy Created an Immigrant Refugee Crisis on Its Own Southern Border | President Obama (and now Trump) is showing little concern for international law, and none at all for Washington’s historic responsibility in Central America.” – The Nation