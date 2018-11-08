Thursday’s news items, part 2 [Zombies, letters; invitations; history & more] – 11/8/2018

On Saturday, what could be more fun | than Running from Zombies through Field of Screams!!! (or maybe actually being one of the zombies?)

Entitlements? | Folks as these are really entitlements this nation cannot afford. Goober from Kentucky wants to cut retirement and medical benefits (he call them entitlements). Seems that a lifetime of sucking at the trough for these bozo elected public servants is the real definition of entitlement.

Really in trouble | The above article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster confirms how deeply in trouble we are. Nevadans elected a dead whorehouse owner ot be their state legislator. Still, that may be a better choice than McConnell or Pelosi or a herd of others who habituate the hallowed halls.

Before the Endless War | there was “The “War to End All Wars”

All the news with no news | “In cities across America, (yesterday) morning’s newspaper told you there was an election yesterday — but nothing about it” – Nieman Lab

A note from Mary Auker-Endres | “Dear Neighbors, First of all, thank you to everyone who came out yesterday to put their trust in me and cast their ballot. I am so humbled by all the amazing volunteers who called, knocked, donated, and worked to hold Harrisburg accountable. This year, we energized folks and brought people into the fight who have never been here before. I am PROUD of the race we ran and the work we did. Thank you for all of your work. Congratulations to my opponent—and don’t worry. You’ll keep seeing us showing up and fighting to put our families first.” – Mary

LNP – Always Lancaster‘s next “next Coffee With LNP | The community drop-in will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19 at Marietta Community House, 264 W. Market St., Marietta.”

Sensible letter | This letter writer in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster has it right. Elected public servants: Come to the point.

History repeats? | “Nazi control and dictatorship 1933-1939” – BBC

Timeline to tyranny | “Nazi Germany: Politics, Society, and Key Events” – History on the Net