Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Wegmans Pumpkin Loaf, 11 oz., and Wegmans Placek Coffee Cake, 11 oz. and 22 oz.

“Wegmans has initiated a voluntary recall of the following products because they may contain milk not declared on the label:

Wegmans Pumpkin Loaf, 19 oz., UPC 77890 27002

(use-by dates up to and including 11/10/18) Wegmans Placek Coffee Cake, 11 oz., UPC 77890 41407

(use-by dates up to and including 11/9/18) Wegman Placek Coffee Cake , 22 oz., UPC 77890 39002

(use by dates up to and including 11/9/18)

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

These products are produced in Wegmans’ in-store bakeries and may have been sold in 98 Wegmans stores located in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts.

There have been no reported injuries or illnesses to date associated with this recall.

The recall was initiated when it was learned that one of the ingredients (a streusel topping supplied by Bake’n Joy Foods of Andover, MA) contained milk that had not been declared on the finished product label.

Wegmans will place automated phone calls to customers who purchased the product using their Shoppers Club card. Concerned customers should not consume these products and should return them to Wegmans for a full refund. Customers who have consumed the product and feel they are experiencing symptoms should contact their physician immediately.

Wegmans’ customers who have questions or concerns about this recall should contact Wegmans’ Consumer Affairs at the toll-free number 1-855-934-3663, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. ET.

SOURCE: US Food and Drug Administration