Today’s news items – 11/11/2018

Today is Veterans Day. | It is the anniversary of the signing of the armistice, which ended the World War I hostilities between the Allied nations and Germany in 1918. Say thank you to a veteran today.

“Not All Veterans Are Created Equal. | You Have To Earn Your ‘V’” – Task & Purpose

“Editorial | What is a veteran?” – The Richmond Times-Dispatch (VA)

What is a veteran? | “Title 38 of the Code of Federal Regulations defines a veteran as ‘a person who served in the active military, naval, or air service and who was discharged or released under conditions other than dishonorable.’ This definition explains that any individual that completed a service for any branch of armed forces classifies as a veteran as long as they were not dishonorably discharged.” – US Department of Veterans Administration

America’s first woman combat casualty | “there was not a dry eye in the corps when Sally St. Clair was laid in her grave” – revolvy.com

Do not be confused by “VA” Websites. | The US Veterans Administration Website — a government website — is https://www.va.gov. A masquerading website — a non government website — is VA.org: https://va.org

“A message from a veteran | ‘Veterans Day is a day to honor our elders who served before us'” – The Morning Call

Columbia veterans, Debbie and Bill Daley, are featured in a top of page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

