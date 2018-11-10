Saturday’s news items – 11/9/2018

Grave Concern will be holding a quarterly public meeting and program Wednesday November 21, 2018 7:00 PM at the Lancaster County Mennonite Historical Society, 2215 Millstream Road – Route 30 East, Lancaster, PA 17602-1499

(717) 393-9745

Program: “Wreaths Across America”

This presentation will tell the story of how the “Wreaths Across America” got started and has grown in the past 25 years. With the help of other civic organizations they place wreaths on veteran’s graves in over 1400 locations in the US and abroad. The presentation is being presented by a local Boy Scout Troop that places wreaths at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. This meeting is free and open to the public. (Grave Concern is an organization dedicated to the history, preservation and restoration of historical burial places.) – news release

FREE THANKSGIVING MEALS | Click here for a printable list (please note this list may be updated, so please check back to view the most up-to-date listing) – Pennsylvania 2-1-1 East